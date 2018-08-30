Bison Fans Get Excited for Upcoming Season at Scheels NDSU Block Party

Fans come from all over the country to celebrate the start of the season

FARGO, N.D. — Kyle Weber and Tim Solberman watched their sons play highschool football together in Elk Grove, California.

Now the chance to see them play against each other on the college level propelled them to take a trip across the country.

“His son goes to Cal Poly and my son plays for the Bison so we said hey, let’s pack up and head out and watch them,” said Weber, the father of NDSU safety Dawson Weber.

The two couldn’t pass up the chance to see their sons take the field at the FargoDome.

“It’s something that when we found it on the schedule, it’s like if this is really going to happen, we gotta go see it, it’s gonna be great,” said Solberman, the father of Cal Poly lineman Sawyer Solberman.

Solberman and Webber were just a handful of fans who showed up outside Scheels in Fargo to celebrate the start of a new football season.

For members of the marching band, the chance to get back under the bright lights could not come sooner.

“It’s such a different experience being down there on the field when you can look up at all the crowds, and just know that they’re cheering for you instead of just everything around you, it’s electric,” said Connor McCormick, a junior sousaphone player in the NDSU marching band.

NDSU officials are glad to bring those who bleed green and gold back onto home turf.

“We’re very fortunate to have the fan base that we do. They come out and support us wherever we are, whether it’s at a parking lot at Scheels to game day at the FargoDome, so we just love seeing our fans, they’re such as a passionate group,” said Troy Goergen, the Assistant Director of Athletics for External Operations at NDSU.

Even though home is thousands of miles away, Weber and Solberman are eager to have their own slice of California right on the field of the FargoDome.

“To able to see my son back with pads on for the first time in a year and a half and actually on a football field is exciting,” said Weber.

“I’m not going to change any kind of karma here today, but I’ll say it’s gonna be a great game, and it will be great to see the kids together, have fun, and the experience here should be a lot of fun too,” said Solberman.

NDSU and Cal Poly kick off the season at 2:30 on Saturday at the Fargodome.