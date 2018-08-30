Ketteringham Shines in Season-Opening Win for UND

The junior transfer quarterback threw for 225 yards and had four total touchdowns

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Through one week, it looks like the University of North Dakota made a smart decision is rolling with Nate Ketteringham as their starting quarterback.

Ketteringham completed 19 of 30 passes for 225 yards. He passed for three touchdowns and added another one on the ground to help the Fighting Hawks win their season opener 35-7.

UND’s rush defense was fantastic against Mississippi Valley State, holding the Delta Devils to -27 yards rushing.

A much tougher test comes next week for the Fighting Hawks as they face the No. 6 team in the FBS, Washington.