The Fargo Human Relations Commission Chair Welcomes New Members to Bring New Change

The group meets at the Fargo Public Library with members who have different vital roles in the community.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Human Relations Commission is starting off a new year with new members and new ideas.

The group meets at the Fargo Public Library with members who have different vital roles in the community.

From the Fargo Police Departments community liaison officer, to different city of Fargo employees, to people who have lived in different countries, many different minds come together to create change.

The chair of the group says as more people move from across the country and around the world to Fargo, it is crucial to make them feel at home.

“We represent communities within our community who feel not fully integrated at this point and so I want to make sure that we are connected with those communities whether it’s with sexual orientation whether it’s national origin whether it’s people with disabilities yeah I really feel like I want them to see that we are an organization within the city that if they are experiencing difficulty or want to have a voice on behalf of them, they can look to us to do that,” said Barry Nelson, the Fargo Human Relations Commission Chair.

Nelson says if you cannot make the meeting times, reach out to the group to get involved.