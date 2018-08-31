Fighting Hawks Volleyball Picks Up Pair of Wins in UND Classic

UND improves to 4-3 on the season.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The UND Fighting Hawks volleyball team picked up a pair of wins in straight sets on Friday in the UND Classic. In the morning, North Dakota downed Western Carolina 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-16). Kayla Williams had 11 kills and a pair of aces in the win.

In the evening, North Dakota defeated Louisiana Tech 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-17). Jordan Vail had eight kills in the victory. UND improves to 4-3 on the season.