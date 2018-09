KVRR Round Table: Bison Football Home Opener Preview

NDSU Kicks off season against Cal Poly on Saturday.

FARGO, N.D. — The NDSU football team will look to defend its national championship starting Saturday when they host Cal Poly. The Bison bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the field and will be trying to stop the Cal Poly triple-option offense on Saturday.

The KVRR sports team breaks down Saturday’s matchup and gives some insight on what to watch for.