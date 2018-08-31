Man Injured After Fight In Fargo

Two men came into M&H saying they saw 44-year-old Trika Hamilton use a blunt object to attack a man near the train tracks on the 1500 block of Main Avenue.

FARGO, ND — A man was injured and a woman was arrested after an assault on Main Avenue in Fargo.

Two men came into M&H saying they saw 44-year-old Trika Hamilton use a blunt object to attack a man near the train tracks on the 1500 block of Main Avenue.

Fargo Police were notified around 12:35 this afternoon, and arrested Hamilton on charges of aggravated assault.

With the help of the two men, officers found the man, who was suffering from head injuries after the assault.

Sgt. Pallas says that Hamilton and the victim knew each other prior to the assault.

Hamilton is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail.