Marcus Theatres Offers Special Deals for Labor Day Weekend

They'll be showing classics like "Jaws" and "Goonies"

FARGO, N.D. — If you plan to stay in town for Labor Day weekend, why not take a trip to the movies and escape real life for a bit?

Marcus Theatres is offering a special deal where they’re showing classic movies like “Jaws” and “Goonies” for $5.

There are also movie passports for $20. Those let you watch four movies on any Sunday until December.

Marcus Theatres will be showing other well–loved movies in future like the Harry Potter series.

“We work really hard to keep movies affordable. $5 movies on Sundays for those who can’t make it on Tuesdays and Thursdays, quite a deal. You still get your vacation, come to a movie and escape. They take you away,” Rick Solarski, general manager of Marcus West Acres Cinema, said.

Not only will you be getting a deal on your tickets, but hot dogs will also be $1 for Labor Day weekend.