“Down Home,” a Non-Profit, Reveals New Home to Fargo Family

They took time to personalize the space as well

FARGO, N.D. — It’s a new chapter for one family who’s been trying to get back on their feet after experiencing homelessness.

Shawntay Turner and her son had been going from shelter to shelter for some time, but they stepped foot in a home they can now call their own.

“It’s unbelievable. I still can’t believe it,” Turner said.

The space is all thanks to a non–profit called Down Home and the help of the community.

“It’s really exciting after the reveal we invite the family to look around and we’re able to say, ‘look around you, the majority of what’s in this space has been donated by the community. Let that sink a little, because your community is surrounding you with support and love,'” Jenessa Fillipi, founder of Down Home, said.

“It comes from people’s hearts. People giving away stuff like, give this to a person who needs it,” Turner said.

To make sure the space was not just a roof over their heads, Down Home took the time to personalize it with the family’s favorite colors and decorations.

“I expected great from them when I met them and stuff, their expectations were high because they were asking what we liked, the colors. They weren’t just going to throw anything in there. They were thinking about it and very thoughtful,” Turner said.

Volunteers from the Fargo Invaders, a football club, were there to help out, mostly to be the “muscle” of the move.

“I love doing this. I love helping, anything physical labor especially being we’re football players, it’s all rewarding,” Clyde Bryant said.

“It’s good training and cardio, get your leg workout, your arms, it’s all that,” Ruel Johnson said.

“It’s an opportunity to give a family who’s been homeless a great gift to allow them to relax, enjoy a home, and get their life back together,” Chris Welsand with Down Home said.

Down Home will be having its first fundraising event called the “Hoedown” on Sept. 13. For more information, visit their website here.