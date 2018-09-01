Former Cobber Brandon Zylstra Cracks Vikings 53-Man Roster

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. —Saturday was cut day in the NFL. Teams had to whittle their rosters down from 90 players to just 53.

Terrance Newman was likely not going to make the Vikings squad, so he announced his retirement as a player three days before his 40th birthday. Newman will stay with the team on the coaching staff.

Former South Dakota wide receiver and Minnesota native Jake Wieneke was let go, but Brandon Zylstra made the 53-man roster.

The former Concordia Cobber may have secured his spot in the final preseason game where he caught the only touchdown of the contest. Last season, Zylstra played in the Canadian football league, and led the league in receiving yards.