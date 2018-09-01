HIGHLIGHTS: NDSU Comes Out on Top Over Cal Poly in Season Opener

Bruce Anderson rushed for a career-high 185 yards and two touchdowns

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Bruce Anderson rushed for a career-high 185 yards and two touchdowns as No. 1-ranked North Dakota State rolled to a 49-3 victory over Cal Poly in the football season opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 1.

Lance Dunn tied a career high with three rushing touchdowns for the Bison, who had seven ball carriers combine for 458 yards and seven TDs on the ground. NDSU ran it 45 times and averaged 10.2 yards per carry.

Cal Poly’s only score was a 50-yard field goal from Casey Sublette in the first quarter.

NDSU’s defensive front held strong in the fourth quarter after a fumble set up Cal Poly with first-and-goal from the Bison 7. Spencer Waege had a tackle for loss, Quinn Alo pressured an incomplete pass and Logan McCormick’s sack on fourth down ended the threat.

McCormick’s was one of five NDSU sacks joining Stanley Jones , Cole Karcz , Greg Menard and Caleb Butler .

Middle linebacker Dan Marlette led the Bison with nine tackles including 2.0 tackles for loss, safety Robbie Grimsley and outside linebacker Levi Jordheim had seven tackles apiece to help hold Cal Poly’s triple option attack to 82 yards on 52 carries.

A crowd of 18,483 was on hand at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome to watch the 2017 national championship banner rise to the roof prior to the game.

The game was delayed for 23 minutes in the first quarter due to a lighting malfunction. NDSU was leading 7-0.

North Dakota State returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 15, against North Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.