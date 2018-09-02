NDSU’s Menard, Marlette Return to Grid Iron after 2017 Injuries

Defensive end Greg Menard and linebacker Dan Marlette both tore their ACL's last season

FARGO, N.D. –The 2017 FCS champs picked up right where they left off in Saturday’s season opener. NDSU football crushed cal poly 49-3 in their first venture back on the field, and for two Bison in particular this was also their first game back since season ending injuries in 2017.

Defensive end Greg Menard and linebacker Dan Marlette both tore their ACL’s last season, leaving them sidelined for all of 2017. The duo finally suited up and had their first taste of game action on Saturday in the season opener.

Menard tallied three tackles and a sack in his debut, and Marlette added 9 stops of his own. Both say the real reward was being back under the Fargodome lights with their teammates.

“I mean this is just one of the best days of my life to be honest,” Menard said. “Just being able to be out here with the guys again and playing with them it just means everything to me. I felt really good to just get the first game out of the way and know you can trust it now. Felt great. Felt like it used to before it happened.”

“I mean it feels great and anytime I can play without having to worry about my knee is awesome,” Marlette added. “Like Greg said, just being out here with my brothers is one of greatest feelings that you can have when you play football.”

The Bison have an early- season bye next weekend. They return to game action the following Saturday, on September 15th. NDSU hosts North Alabama at 2:30 p.m.