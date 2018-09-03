Fargo Brewing Company Fights to Prevent Suicide

Some say prevention can only happen by getting rid of the stigma against mental health

FARGO, N.D. –Fargo Brewing Company is spending the holiday fighting suicide.

For every pint of beer purchased, the brewery will donate one dollar to North Dakota’s Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. One hundred and forty people committed suicide in North Dakota in 2018 so far. The Foundation hopes to decrease that statistic by at least 20 percent in 2025. Members say it’ll only be accomplished by getting rid of the stigma against mental health.

“We have that stigma where we don’t want to talk about mental health so in doing these public events, it gets people out talking about it and that’s what’s really important, letting people know that yes, it’s ok to talk about and show support. There is help available,” said Tristan Ross, with the foundation.

Fargo-Moorhead’s Community Walk to Fight Suicide will be Sunday at Scheels Arena. If registration fills up online, you can register at the event.