Fargo man seriously injured in I-94 crash

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – A 20-year-old Fargo man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Red River Bridge on I-94 early Sunday morning.
The highway patrol says around 4:10, a SUV was eastbound on I-94 at an unknown speed when the vehicle veered to the right, leaving the road and striking a guardrail. The SUV then ricocheted to the left, crossing three lanes before hitting the median barrier.
The patrol says the driver, Mohamed Mberwa, was removed from the SUV and taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo and remains in critical condition.
The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for about a half hour while emergency crews rendered aid and the scene was cleared.
NEAR LAKOTA, N.D. - Authorities say a New Rockford man looking at an electronic device was the cause of a rear-end crash Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup pulling a trailer was heading west toward Leeds…
Vergas, MN (KFGO) - A rural Vergas, Minnesota residence was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says around 4:30 p.m., the fire was reported by a boater on Rose Lake. Frazee, Perham, Vergas and…
Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) - A 20-year-old Fargo man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Red River Bridge on I-94 early Sunday morning. The highway patrol says around 4:10, a SUV was eastbound on I-94 at an unknown…