Fargo man seriously injured in I-94 crash

Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – A 20-year-old Fargo man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Red River Bridge on I-94 early Sunday morning.

The highway patrol says around 4:10, a SUV was eastbound on I-94 at an unknown speed when the vehicle veered to the right, leaving the road and striking a guardrail. The SUV then ricocheted to the left, crossing three lanes before hitting the median barrier.

The patrol says the driver, Mohamed Mberwa, was removed from the SUV and taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo and remains in critical condition.

The eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for about a half hour while emergency crews rendered aid and the scene was cleared.