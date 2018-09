Otter Tail County home ‘likely totaled’ in fire

Vergas, MN (KFGO) – A rural Vergas, Minnesota residence was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:30 p.m., the fire was reported by a boater on Rose Lake.

Frazee, Perham, Vergas and Detroit Lakes fire departments responded. The fire was extinguished but the sheriff’s office says the home was “likely totaled.”

No humans was injured but a cat did die in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

The two displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.