Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating after male struck by minivan

Austin Erickson,

DOWNER, Minn. (KFGO) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a criminal vehicular injury crash that occurred on Highway 9 south of 90th Ave South in Downer Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation and reports that around 3:30 p.m. a male was struck by a minivan.

The minivan’s driver, a 23-year-old Hawley man, and his passenger, a 30-year-old Lakeville man, were taken into custody and brought to the Clay County jail.

A blood test was obtained from the driver. Charges are pending further investigation.

