Clay County Sheriff’s Office investigating after male struck by minivan

FARGO, N.D. -- The woman with the most top-10 finishes of any female in the NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Fargo. Danica Patrick will headline The Chamber's 9th annual Voices of Vision on Wednesday, November 14. Patrick's presentation is…
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A 27-year-old man from Apple Valley, Minnesota died Sunday while in custody at the Beltrami County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Hardel Sherrell collapsed and became unresponsive while in the presence of a corrections officer and…
FALCON HEIGHTS, MINN. (KMSP) - Total attendance for the 2018 Minnesota State Fair surpassed two million visitors for the first time in Great Minnesota Get-Together history. Five record-breaking days of attendance offset several rainy days, leading to the record-breaking grand total of 2,046,533 for 2018. The second…