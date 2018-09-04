“Uber Eats” Offers Food Delivery Options in F-M Area

They join several other food delivery services in the area, including Food Dudes, Bite Squad and Grub Hub

For those of us who like the convenience of having food brought to us, there’s another food delivery option in the F–M area.

“Uber Eats” now has more than a dozen restaurant options, including several that serve ethnic cuisine.

Some of the options include McDonald’s, Smiling Moose Deli, Café Aladdin and others.

The owner of Passage to India, Sam Rangaswamy, says Uber Eats is a great option for people to try some new tastes, especially when it gets cold out.

“We are struggling to deliver because we are focusing on food. It’s a very intense— Indian cooking is intense— so we would rather save up our energy cooking the food rather than deliver food. Uber, with the city growing, it’s a good option for us,” he said.

You can place and follow your order on the Uber Eats app.

