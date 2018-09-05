Concordia Preps for Tough Wisconsin-Whitewater Team

The Cobbers topped the Warhawks 25-17 in 2017

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia football has a tough task ahead of them this weekend. The maroon and gold are headed to Wisconsin-Whitewater to face a team that’s won six national titles since 2007.

The Warhawks have also finished with at least nine wins in all but two seasons since 2004, and to top it off they have a returning third-year starter at quarterback, in Cole Wilbur.

Wilbur tallied over 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2017, so the Cobbers know they’ll have their hands full when they take the field this Saturday.

“Their tradition is unreal,” Cobber head coach Terry Horan said. “They’ve won six of the last 11 national championships. They’ve got ten of their 11 starters back on defense, two of which are all-Americans and one of which had 17 tackles against us last year. They’re physical, they’re big, they run extremely hard, they play with an attitude.”

The Warhawks are equally as daunting on the other side of the ball.

“Offensively they have a three-year starter at quarterback and they’re big up front,” Horan said. “They average over 300 lbs up front per man, so we have our hands full we really do. But the top end of our league is going to be like Whitewater, so we have to make sure that we’re ready to go early in the season.”

Concordia topped the Warhawks 25-17 last season. Kickoff on Saturday is at 1:00 p.m.