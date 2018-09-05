LIVE: 1st Fargo Taco Fest

Tacos And Tequila Take Over September 8th

Alex Stock with Jade Presents joins us with the details on the first ever Fargo Taco Fest.

10 local restaurants will be selling street tacos at Fargo Brewing Company on September 8th.

You can also buy a tequila tasting ticket which gets you samples of a variety of spirits, including a $600 bottle of Don Julio tequila.

You can join in the fun at the earlier session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or the evening session from 4-8 p.m.

There will be live music and a hot pepper eating contest.

You can buy tickets online at fargotacofest.com, by phone at (866)-300-8300 or in person at the Tickets300 box office at 306 N University in Fargo, Fargo Brewing Company at 601 N University and the Fargo Brewing Ale House at 4445 17th Ave. S. in Fargo.