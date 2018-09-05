NDSU Volleyball Learns from Early Season Losses

NDSU volleyball is 2-5 to start the 2018 season

FARGO, N.D. —NDSU volleyball is 2-5 to start the year, but the entire Bison squad is still hopeful to reach their end-of-season goals.

NDSU scheduled tough opponents to start the year, including third-ranked Minnesota last weekend. This tough competition is to prepare the young Bison team for Summit League play.

So despite their record, they still feel as though they’re making progress and learning from their mistakes.

“We’re trying to better ourselves each day and with those losses we’ve learned a lot and we’ve gotten better so it’s another weekend against bigger schools, but we’re doing that for a reason,” head coach Jennifer Lopez said. “We want to be better, so sometimes you need to play better competition in order to reach that goal.”

McKenzie Burke, the lone senior on the squad this season, keeps reminding the underclassmen of their bigger goals.

“Giving them just a bigger idea in mind and that is winning the Summit League championship,” Burke said. “I mean this is the time to find yourself as a player, especially for our freshman and even our sophomore class getting a chance to step up to the plate in areas that maybe they didn’t have to do last year.”

The Bison will face Indiana at 11 a.m. on Friday.