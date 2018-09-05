Photo Exhibit Celebrates Diversity in F-M Area

It's considered the local version of "Humans of New York"

FARGO, N.D. — You may have heard of the “Humans of New York” project, and there’s actually a version for the Fargo–Moorhead area.

A new photo exhibit at the Fargo Public Library downtown showcases people from around the world who now live in the Red River Valley.

The community photo project called “The World in Fargo–Moorhead” is made up entirely of volunteer photographers and storytellers.

The project was started three years ago with the goal of capturing the diversity of the area.

“We have amazing people from Europe, North America, South America, Asia, from everywhere around the world living right here in Fargo–Moorhead. There’s so much we can learn and enjoy from one another,” Sean Coffman, executive director of “The Human Family” said.

The display in the library will be up until the end of the month.