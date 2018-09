Boys Soccer: Vah, Collins Net Hat Tricks in West Fargo Win Over Sheyenne

Kayden Aberle scored the lone Mustang goal

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo boys soccer hosted West Fargo Sheyenne at the Lodoen Center on Thursday.

The Packers topped the Mustangs 7-1. Seniors Telvin Vah and Daniel Collins both netted hat tricks for West Fargo. Kayden Aberle scored the lone Mustang goal.

West Fargo improves to 6-1-1 on the season.