The City of Fargo Special Assessment Task Force Holds Second Meeting

The task force focused on the legal perspective when it comes to constructing both new and existing infrastructure
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO– The City of Fargo Special Assessment Task Force held its second meeting this morning.

The meeting started off with an in-depth presentation on the history of special assessments, including both the advantages and disadvantages.

The task force focused on the legal perspective when it comes to constructing both new and existing infrastructure.

The group discussed the need for legislator change and the need for multiple options for taxpayers.

“We are going to want a report that says here’s what the task force believes are some viable options to consider,” Fargo City Commissioner and task force chair Tony Grindberg said. “So, then The City of Fargo can take that information and work with the legislature next session and say this is what we think is a good long term next step for funding infrastructure and minimizing the burden of taxes on taxpayers.”

The next meeting will be held on September 27th where the task force plans to dive into financial aspects.

Categories: Community
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

North Dakota Taxpayers Reporting Drop in Income
Oil Production in North Dakota Increasing
AARP Opens Tax Aide Sites Around North Dakota, Par...
Early Voting Begins on Fargo Public Schools Mill L...

You Might Like

Jamestown Armed Robbery Suspect Identified

JAMESTOWN, N.D. - Police identify the suspect of the armed robbery of a Jamestown truck stop. Police are looking for 34-year-old Travis Allcock of Valley City. He's five feet ten inches tall and weighs two hundred pounds. He may be driving a…