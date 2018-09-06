The City of Fargo Special Assessment Task Force Holds Second Meeting

The task force focused on the legal perspective when it comes to constructing both new and existing infrastructure

FARGO– The City of Fargo Special Assessment Task Force held its second meeting this morning.

The meeting started off with an in-depth presentation on the history of special assessments, including both the advantages and disadvantages.

The group discussed the need for legislator change and the need for multiple options for taxpayers.

“We are going to want a report that says here’s what the task force believes are some viable options to consider,” Fargo City Commissioner and task force chair Tony Grindberg said. “So, then The City of Fargo can take that information and work with the legislature next session and say this is what we think is a good long term next step for funding infrastructure and minimizing the burden of taxes on taxpayers.”

The next meeting will be held on September 27th where the task force plans to dive into financial aspects.