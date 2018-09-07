Democrats Rally Together Support for Campaigns During Cramer Fundraiser

Volunteers answered phones and knocked on doors throughout the day

FARGO, N.D. — While President Trump sang his praises for Congressman Cramer, volunteers with the North Dakota Democratic–NPL Party worked around the clock to keep their voices heard.

Throughout the day, people made phone calls to ask for support of Democratic candidates.

Some of the issues callers talked about were the trade war and health care reform.

Party leaders say Congressman Cramer’s stance on these two issues is concerning for North Dakotans.

“These are issues that they really care about and that they’re concerned about. Senator Heitkamp has made it very clear that she will stand against trade war and stand for health care to protect pre–existing conditions coverage. Congressman Cramer is not doing that,” said Courtney Rice, the Press Secretary for the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party.

To protest the $1000 ticket price couples had to pay to see the President, the Democratic–NPL party also had a free hot dog lunch for all volunteers.