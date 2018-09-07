Trump Protestors Gather Outside GOP Fundraiser

Several supporters were also outside the hotel

FARGO, N.D. — Trump’s event at the Delta by Marriott Hotel was closed to the general public, but that didn’t stop people from gathering outside.

Supporters gathered across the street from the hotel while protestors gathered on the side to chant as the president’s motorcade came in.

“We’re here to protest the Kavanaugh appointment as well as the fact that a bunch of people who can pay over a $1000 a pop for a plate are having a secret meeting,” Jamaal Abegaz, the protest, organizer, said.

They say they’re also opposing the administration’s attacks on civil rights.

Some supporters camped out early in the morning with merchandise to show their support for both the president and Rep. Kevin Cramer.

“We’re getting things done that need to get done, we need to have immigration reform, we need to have a wall, we need to get our jobs back,” Charles Tuttle, a Trump supporter who’s also running for the U.S. House, said.

Unlike the president’s last visit in June, this event cost couples a thousand dollars to get in, a fact that doesn’t seem to bother supporters.

“Heidi Heitkamp raised five millions dollars. Kevin needs to raise money. So, I think it’s a great thing they’ve been able to do,” Tuttle said.

He says if he did have the money, he would be inside the hotel.

“I actually would if I could afford it. I’m running my own campaign, self–funded, so the extra money, it’s a thousand dollars to get in. I support Kevin Cramer wholeheartedly, but I’m just not a rich person to be able to do that,” he said.

“It might not bother them in the moment, but what they’re actually doing is spending their hard earned money. They’re spending their hard earned worker dollars to make sure the government is less tangible, less responsive to the people’s needs,” Abegaz said.

The protests were organized by the groups Northern Prairie Socialists and Red River Valley Democratic Socialists of America.