Vikings Fans Get Hyped at the First Game of the Season: Why they Are Hopeful for the Future

FARGO N.D. — After one of toughest game in Vikings history this past season, fans are back with high hopes of making it to the Super Bowl.

KVRR’s Jessie Cohen talked to a group of football followers about their excitement during the first game.

Last year’s NFL season ended on a disappointing note for fans…

“I’ve been waiting for this since I think the Eagles whooped us last year.”

But they are back this year with even more support and encouragement for the purple and gold.

“I’ve been a Vikings fan my whole life and eventually we just progressed, progressed got to one game away from the super bowl, it was devastating now we got Kirk Cousins, I think we’re going to get there this year.”

Wild Bills is one of the many places in Fargo people can be seen watching the game while being a part of their Sunday Funday extravaganzas.

“We pride in our guests having a great atmosphere, our servers bring high energy, we do our shot wheel here when the Vikings score.”

Many say it is more of a priority than ever to get to U.S. Bank Stadium…

“It’s electric down there in Minneapolis when you’re at the game.”

But when they can’t be watching the game happen right in front of their eyes, Fargo/Moorhead businesses try to bring that energy out from the TV’s and into the room.

“A lot of Vikings fans here so it’s fun to be around people cheering for the same team as you.”

“It gives you a whole new demographic look at what NFL football is all about.”

The celebrations and excitement aren’t just for the diehards.

“Somebody from the outside coming in that’ very experienced a Sunday Funday with us definitely comes back for the adventure the next time.”

And who knows? Maybe being alongside the crowds may convert you…

“We have I think the best fans almost in the NFL”

The season just started but the eagerness to get to the Super Bowl is very much alive.

“If they got to the super bowl and won the super bowl I would probably literally cry. It would be awesome.”

Jessie Cohen KVRR Local News.

The Vikings take on the Packers at Lambeau Field next Sunday at noon.