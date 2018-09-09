Women’s Soccer: NDSU Edges Northern Iowa

Sophomore Brookelyn Dew scored the game-winning goal for the Bison

FARGO, N.D. – Sophomore Brookelyn Dew scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute on Sunday afternoon at Dacotah Field, giving the North Dakota State soccer team a 2-1 victory over Northern Iowa.

With the game knotted 1-1 and less than three minutes remaining, NDSU junior forward Mariah Haberle advanced the ball up the left side and sent it across the box to senior Malley O’Brien . O’Brien slipped the ball along to Dew, who beat UNI goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger just inside the right post.

Both Bison goals were scored by substitutes, with sophomore Laura Powell putting NDSU ahead 1-0 with her first collegiate goal in the 39th minute. Dew and sophomore Marian Taiwo earned assists on Powell’s goal.

UNI tied the match less than two minutes into the second half when Jordyn Rolli found Sydney Hayden for the Panther score.

NDSU out-shot UNI 19-12 overall and posted a 9-7 advantage in shots on goal. Haberle led all players with four shots on goal. Junior Monica Polgar earned the victory in net for the Bison, registering six saves.

NDSU improved to 2-3-0 overall with the win, while UNI fell to 2-3-2.

The Bison have the week of Sept. 10-16 off from competition. NDSU travels to Hawaii the following week, playing Grand Canyon University on Thursday, Sept. 20, and Hawaii on Saturday, Sept. 22.