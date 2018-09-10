Fargo North Crowns 40th King Sparta & 54th Queen Sparta

It's all part of their homecoming festivities

FARGO, N.D. — It wouldn’t be a traditional homecoming without a queen and a king.

Fargo North High School crowned their 40th King Sparta and 54th Queen Sparta. Twelve couples were vying for the title, each doing a unique handshake of their own before waiting to find out if they won the crown. In the end, it was Anna Stevens who was selected as Fargo North’s queen and Peyton Amundsen as their king.

“I feel like I’ll go out there and represent just like the 39 before me and just live it up. I just want to be a good role model to everybody, especially the younger kids and set a good example for them,” said Peyton Amundsen, Fargo North’s homecoming king.

Stevens says she was extremely happy to win the crown this year. Fargo North will continue their Homecoming Week with daily dress up themes, a pep rally, a football game and dance.