Homicide Suspect Freed, Two Others Charged in Saturday Incident

Investigators say 21-year-old Alan Bear was acting in self -defense when he stabbed 23-year-old Jakob Dirks in the abdomen.

FARGO, ND — A Cooperstown, ND man arrested for murder in the stabbing death of a man at the AmericInn in Fargo early Saturday has been released from jail without charges.

The West Fargo man was found by police in a hallway of the hotel and died later at a hospital.

Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson says further investigation has shown that Dirks and 22-year-old Robert Peightal of Fargo went to the hotel to rob Bear and his brother, Shawn.

Dirks and Peightal pushed their way into the brother’s hotel room where there was a fight.

The investigation determined another occupant of the room, Jordan Plouffe, of Fargo conspired with Dirks and Peightal to arrange the robbery.

Both men have been arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit terrorizing.

Lt. Shannon Rusizka says the investigation continues as cell phone data, surveillance video, and additional follow-up interviews are conducted.

He says there were small amounts of drugs and money in the room but it has not been determined if the fight was drug-related.

24-year-old Shawn Bear suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

He was arrested on unrelated warrants.

He has no permanent address and remains in the Cass County Jail.