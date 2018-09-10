Hurricane Florence Cancels plans for NDSU Volleyball

The Bison were scheduled to play in North Carolina this weekend.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The arrival of category 4 hurricane Florence to a wide stretch of the eastern United States has forced North Dakota State University volleyball to cancel its trip to North Carolina this weekend.

NDSU was scheduled to play at North Carolina on Friday, Sept. 14, and at Duke on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The NDSU coaching staff is looking for possible matches within the region this weekend.