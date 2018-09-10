UND Football Wants to Fight Fire with Fire this Weekend

The Fighting Hawks want to keep Sam Houston State's offense off the field

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota was outmatched in its game against Washington on Saturday, mustering just three points on offense.

Now, the Fighting Hawks go from one of the top teams in the FBS to one of the best teams in the FCS.

UND visits Sam Houston State this Saturday, a unit that has made the national semifinal in five of the last seven years.

This year’s Bearkats sit ranked fifth in the country with a devastatingly good offense.

UND head coach Bubba Schweigert says the key for his team is going to be to keep the ball out of the Bearkats’ hands.

“That’s always important for the way we want to play,” Schweigert said. “We want to control the ball and when you play teams with high-powered offenses, you need to limit their possessions and limit their amount of plays. That gives you a better chance for a positive result.”

The game on Saturday kicks off at 6:00 p.m.