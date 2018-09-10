Woman Arrested For Gun Incident At Moorhead Buffalo Wild Wings

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman was arrested for a gun incident at the Moorhead Buffalo Wild Wings.

Police responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a suicidal woman with a handgun inside the bar, telling people to evacuate the building.

Some customers and staff did get out but police who arrived learned the woman was still inside, armed with the gun, and “cornering” staff.

Officers entered and arrested the woman without incident.

A replica gun was recovered.

47-year old Jennifer Thomas is facing charges of threats of violence, disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer and possession of a fake firearm.

