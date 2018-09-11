Fargo Man Sentenced In Child Pornography Case

Fargo, N.D. – A 26-year-old Fargo man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
Damian Olvera was sentenced on charges of possession of materials containing child pornography and receipt of materials containing child pornography.
He was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $200 in special assessments to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
The United States Attorney’s Office says the investigation began after law enforcement received a tip that Olvera had uploaded images onto his email account that showed him “victimizing a minor female.”
Investigators then seized his email account and found multiple files “depicting the sexual exploitation of children.”
Olvera later admitted to authorities that he had received and possessed child porn.
The case was investigated by the Fargo Police Department, BCI, and Homeland Security.
