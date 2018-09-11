River Keepers Looking for Volunteers to Help “Reforest the Red”

The group plans on planting trees with 450 students near County Road 20

FARGO, N.D. — River Keepers are looking for volunteers to plant trees tomorrow along the Red River in north Fargo.

As part of its “Reforest the Red” initiative, the group needs people to dig holes for the trees and shrubs, and also teach kids about planting, mulching, and watering.

They recommend that volunteers wear long pants, sneakers, and gloves.

With 450 children coming to help out, organizers say tomorrow presents a great opportunity for people to make a difference.

“The students will be able to see other community members planting trees, and it’s great for community members to see students getting out and doing positive things in our community. By the end of the day, it’s going to be filled with trees and it really gives you a sense of accomplishing something for the day,” said Christine Holland, the Executive Director of River Keepers.

“Reforest the Red” kicks off tomorrow at noon near the bridge on County Road 20.

To volunteer, contact Kimberly Morris, the Project Coordinator for River Keepers, at (701) 235-7394 or kimberly@riverkeepers.org.