UND Focused on Limiting Explosive Plays from Sam Houston State

The Fighting Hawks face the Bearkats on Saturday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota has yet to play an opponent on a similar level to themselves. They beat up on a not so great Mississippi Valley State team, then they were run out of town by Washington.

The Fighting Hawks are hoping this weekend’s test against Sam Houston State will be a little more competitive.

The Bearkats are 1-and-0 to start the season, taking down Prairie View A&M last Saturday.

SHSU’s offense may not be as powerful as in years past, but it is still the team’s defining characteristic.

“They’re really basic in the run game, but they love throwing the ball down the field,” UND defensive end Mason Bennett said. They lost some guys last year, but we’re expecting to see a good offense, so it should be a dogfight.”

Kickoff on Saturday between the Hawks and Bearkats is at 6:00 p.m.