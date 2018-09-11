Vietnam Veterans and Local Law Enforcement Honor the Thousands of Lives Lost in 9/11

Many gathered on Veterans memorial bridge to speak about the 2,996 people killed on September 11th of 2001

FARGO, N.D. — Vietnam Veterans are honoring those lives lost at an annual 9/11 memorial service.

That includes hundreds of heroes that ran into the chaos to save lives but never made it out.

Those who came out to the memorial expressed how important it is for us, as Americans, no matter where you are around the country, to forever honor this day.

“We need to remember today because of those who gave their lives for the american cause. They were killed simply because they were Americans. We’ve carried the torch forward to extend our institutions and freedom and democracy throughout the world, and we continue to do so to this day. We won’t let something like this stop what we do as a great country,” said Jason Hicks, the Commander of the United Patriotic Bodies.

The attacks were the deadliest terrorist act in world history.