LIVE: JDRF One Walk To End Type One Diabates

People Impacted By Type One Diabetes And Supporters Walk September 16th

JDRF Ambassador, Dr. Brenda Thurlow, joins Adam ahead of this weekend’s One Walk Fargo.

Dr. Thurlow has had type 1 diabetes when she was 19 years old.

She has to monitor her blood sugar constantly and take insulin to process sugar in her body.

But there are advancements in the fight against type 1 diabetes.

Dr. Thrulow has a continuous blood glucose monitoring, eliminating the need to prick her finger eight times a day to draw blood.

An artificial pancreas is in development, which would communicate with glucose monitors and eliminate the need to inject insulin manually.

KVRR is a proud sponsor of the 2018 One Walk Fargo.

It’s Sunday, September 16th at Scheels Arena. Registration starts at noon. The walk starts at 1:30 p.m.

Find out more about the walk and how you can register by clicking here.