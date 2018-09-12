Rollover Collision Results in Minor Injuries, Traffic Delays in South Fargo

A driver was cited for disobeying traffic control signals in the collision

FARGO, N.D. — Crews from the Fargo Police and Fire Department responded to a rollover collision that slowed down traffic at a busy Fargo intersection.

A Fargo Police spokesperson said that a vehicle ran through a red light at the corner of 45 Street and 15th Avenue South, and another vehicle collided with it shortly after.

The driver was cited by Fargo Police for disobeying traffic control signals.

While authorities cleared the scene, Fargo Police sent out a tweet saying that drivers should find alternate routes and to expect delays and congestion.

No one was seriously injured in the collision.