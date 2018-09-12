Two Injured After Collision with Pickup and Semi Near Casselton

Cass County Sheriff's Dept. Sgt. Tim Briggeman says the pickup caught fire.

CASSELTON, ND (KFGO) – A 15 year-old boy and a the driver of a semi hauling fertilizer were taken to a Fargo hospital Wed. morning after a collision at an intersection north of Casselton.

He says a man who works with the semi-driver was close by and grabbed a fire extinguisher from his truck and pulled the teenage boy from the pickup.

Briggeman says he doesn’t know the conditions of the drivers, but he says both were conscious when taken from the scene.