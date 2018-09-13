2 Drug Arrests Made During Search Warrant in Osage

OSAGE, Minn. – A man and a woman have been arrested after a search warrant is executed in Osage on Wednesday.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 1.35 pounds of “suspected marijuana” and nearly three quarters of a pound of butane hash oil wax with an estimated street value of $16,000 and four guns were seized.

18-year-old Morgan Anderson of Park Rapids and 18-year-old Matthew Gibson of Osage are being held pending formal charges of sale of a controlled substance.

The incident remains under investigation.