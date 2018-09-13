Fargo Police K9 Falco helps catch two suspects overnight

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were arrested in Fargo in separate incidents with credit to police K9 Falco.

Police say shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, a man who led authorities in Clay County on a pursuit crossed in Fargo and abandoned his vehicle on 25th Street South, near I-94 and ran on foot. Falco tracked the suspect to where he was hiding between a garage and a house. It was several blocks away where 23-year-old Andrew Garza was arrested. He has no permanent address and was wanted on warrants from Cass County.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North. The suspect ran from the scene. Lost in a foot pursuit with officers down a dark alley, Falco got on his track and cornered him several blocks away.

36-year-old Justin Ott of Fargo was arrested on five charges including terrorizing, interfering with an emergency call and domestic violence. There were no injuries.