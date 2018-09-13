Fargo Police K9 Falco helps catch two suspects overnight

KVRR Staff,

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were arrested in Fargo in separate incidents with credit to police K9 Falco.

Police say shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, a man who led authorities in Clay County on a pursuit crossed in Fargo and abandoned his vehicle on 25th Street South, near I-94 and ran on foot. Falco tracked the suspect to where he was hiding between a garage and a house. It was several blocks away where 23-year-old Andrew Garza was arrested. He has no permanent address and was wanted on warrants from Cass County.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North. The suspect ran from the scene. Lost in a foot pursuit with officers down a dark alley, Falco got on his track and cornered him several blocks away.

36-year-old Justin Ott of Fargo was arrested on five charges including terrorizing, interfering with an emergency call and domestic violence. There were no injuries.

Categories: Crime, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Ag Week at NDSU: Game Show Night!
Fargo Police Search for Suspect in Sunday Morning ...
Sioux Falls Murder Suspect Says He Doesn’t R...
Drought Conditions Are Expanding In The Region

You Might Like

Hundreds of Kids Help to "Reforest the Red"

FARGO, N.D. -- The River Keepers bring hundreds of people together to reforest patches along the Red River. In fact, they found just the right rhythm while planting 4,500 trees and shrubs to areas along the Red…

Block 9 Project Breaks Ground in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. -- The Block 9 Project, which will be a landmark building in downtown Fargo come 2020, broke ground. The $117 million project will include a building, plaza, and parking garage. It will…