Donut Shop in Fertile Shut Down After Being Stuck By SUV

FERTILE, Minn. – A donut shop in Fertile is temporarily closed after a vehicle runs into it early Friday morning.

Officers responded around 3:30 to a red Chevrolet Suburban that struck Opdahl’s Donuts.

They say people inside the vehicle refused medical attention.

In a Facebook Post, Opdahl’s Donuts says, “Due to an overnight incident, Opdahl’s Donuts will temporarily be closed until we get some things straightened out, including the front door!”

The case is still under investigation.