Minnesota deputy shot with arrow stops by sheriff’s office

Deputy Paul Orvis Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office

– A deputy shot in the arm with a crossbow arrow in Sauk Centre, Minnesota returned to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning to say hello and let his coworkers know he’s on his way to a full recovery.

Deputy Paul Orvis was shot in left forearm. He underwent surgery to remove the arrow shaft and was also treated for a possible broken arm. Orvis is a 17-year veteran on the force. He recently made the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office newsletter for adopting a stray kitten he found on patrol.

According to Sheriff Don Gudmundson, a black pickup truck stolen in Osakis, Minn. pulled into a John Deere parking lot at about 10 a.m. Thursday morning and struck a building. The pickup then drove through multiple backyards in a neighborhood and struck parked cars before crashing into a garage on 10th Street.

St. Cloud Police Department will investigate the assault on Deputy Orvis, while the officer-involved shooting will be investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Charges are pending.