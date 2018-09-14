ND Football Round Up: (2)Shanley Tops (3)Central Cass, West Fargo Picks Up First Win over Legacy

Fargo South beats Fargo North, Sheyenne tops Davies

Fargo, N.D. — Third-ranked Central Cass hosted second-ranked Shanley on Friday night. Both squads entered the contest undefeated. The Deacons topped the Squirrels 40-22. Cade Busek finished with 110 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing for the Deacons.

West Fargo picked up its first win of the season with a 40-20 win over Bismarck Legacy.

Despite a 0-0 score at halftime, Fargo South’s offense exploded in the second half to give the Bruins a 29-0 finish over the Spartans.

Fargo Davies scored 12 unanswered points, but it wasn’t enough to take down Sheyenne. The Mustangs came out on top 14-12.

Other Local Football Scores:

Hawley 34 Crookston 14

Northern Cass 16 Oak Grove 6

GF Red River 34 Grand Forks Central 10

Rugby 34 Park River 6

DGF 28 Thief River Falls 0

Mahnomen/Waubun 42 Fosston 0

Perham 34 Pequot Lakes 32