NDSU Unveils New $2M Softball Facilities

Tharaldson Park was dedicated on Friday

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – With the renovations complete, North Dakota State University athletics dedicated the $2M complex at a grand opening Friday, September 14, that included renaming of the softball facility to Tharaldson Park.

NDSU president Dean L. Bresciani, director of athletics Matt Larsen, Gary Tharaldson, head softball coach Darren Mueller, former Bison standout Andi (Padilla) Farnum and current player Vanessa Anderson all took part in the grand opening program at Tharaldson Park.

Designed by ICON Architectural Group of Grand Forks/West Fargo, the project was constructed by Key Contracting Inc. of West Fargo. KLJ Engineering of Fargo put together the electrical, structural and civil plans. Electrical work was completed by Grotberg Electric Inc. of West Fargo.

Phase II included replacing the entire softball playing surface with Field Turf including the infield, outfield, warning track and bullpen areas. Richards Excavating of Fargo took care of removing the old surface, and leveling the field and surrounding area.

The seating capacity at the stadium has increased to 735 with the addition of a 183-seat bleacher down the right field line. There is also a visitor’s bullpen beyond the bleachers.

Field Wall Pads installed the outfield and dugout padding, while Dakota Fence took care of improving the perimeter fencing. The cement backstop has a protective netting system and padding that stretches from dugout to dugout that were positioned by Empire Netting and Fence.

Located just beyond the centerfield fence is the LED Daktronics scoreboard with an inning-by-inning and runs-hits-errors recap for both teams. There is also a Daktronics stadium sound system.

The press box, located behind and above grandstand offers an unobstructed view of home plate and playing field. The heated press box can seat 8-10 people including separate space for television and radio. Dant Clayton Corporation completed the grand stand, press box and bleachers.

The new dugout project was prior to 2017 season by Masters Construction of Fargo.