Round Table: Keys to Victory for North Dakota against No. 5 Sam Houston State

The Fighting Hawks are 1-1 on the season.
Keith Albertson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota has played games on both ends of the Division-I spectrum to open the season.

They picked up a win against Mississippi Valley State in week one and then fell in their contest against FBS-ranked Washington.

On Saturday, UND visits No. 5 Sam Houston State out of the FCS.

KVRR Sports reporters Keith Albertson and Maria Santora break down the Fighting Hawks’ keys to the matchup.

