Tips from the public help Fargo police catch alleged overnight burglars

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Tips from the public led to the arrests of two alleged burglars in Fargo overnight.

A driver reported a man in a hooded sweatshirt break a window at Larson Welding and Machine Shop in the 2600 block of 1st Avenue North. Police surrounded the building as the suspect fled and was caught.

Sgt. Matt Ystebo says 30-year-old Zachary Payne, with no current address, was arrested on charges of burglary and refusing to halt. The business is close to the main police station and Ystebo says a large number of officers were on scene within moments of getting the report of the break-in.

An hour later, a resident reported a man trying to open patio doors at an apartment building in the 1700 block of 39th Street south. Officers arrived and took the man into custody after he lied about living there. He was also found carrying burglary tools. 22-year-old Jean Roubideuax, of West Fargo, was arrested for attempted burglary, meth possession and theft of a motor vehicle. Police recovered car keys on Roubideuax that are from a vehicle stolen yesterday in Fargo.