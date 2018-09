Woman arrested for DUI after rollover crash in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman was arrested for DUI after rolling her SUV in the 300 block of 30th Avenue North in Fargo around 10:00 Thursday night .

Police say the driver had a child in the vehicle. There were no injuries to the driver, 22-year-old Jaelyn Rose May or the child who was properly buckled in.