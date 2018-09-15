Grand Forks Community Rallies Behind Young Girl With Rare Form of Cancer Fighting for her Life

Her family hopes to raise enough money to make her home handicap-accessible

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Emma Basting is only 2 years old, but last December, she was diagnosed with a form of cancer that many doctors hadn’t even heard of.

“[It’s] very, very rare. I can’t remember the exact percentage, but it’s way below 1 percent,” John Basting, Emma’s uncle, said.

Hundreds of people in Grand Forks came to a benefit to support Emma. She’s being treated in Minneapolis, but has faced many obstacles along the way, like being paralyzed.

Her family is hoping to raise enough money to help make her home more accessible.

“It’s tough for us. But we can’t even imagine how tough it is for my brother Aaron and Brandi [Emma’s parents]. It’s unfathomable,” John said.

“Now that she’s in treatment she hasn’t been home as often. It’s definitely taken an emotional toll on our entire family,” Amber Basting, Emma’s aunt, said.

Despite all the challenges, her family says they just want Emma to be able to do what kids do best.

“Step one is to get rid of the cancer. Step two is to have Emma live as normal of a life as possible,” John said.

He says his advice for other families in similar situations is to seek help.

“Speak to as many people as possible who have gone through similar situations. Find the best doctors possible. These things are rare, and it’s rare to find a doctor that is able to handle these situations,” he said.

The Bastings say Emma hasn’t just affected their family, but also impacted many lives in their community.

“Even holding a benefit like this I think it really brings your faith in humanity. Complete strangers have donated their time,” Amber said.

With everyone on “Team Emma,” their support is sure to make her stronger every day.

If you would like to donate or follow Emma’s journey, click here.