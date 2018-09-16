NDSU Learns Offensive Lessons After North Alabama Contest

The Bison had just 43 yards on 14 carries in the first two quarters

FARGO, N.D. — North Alabama may be new to the FCS program, but they certainly didn’t play like it against the top ranked Bison.

NDSU’s powerful run game was slowed drastically by the Lions’ defense in the first half. The Bison had just 43 yards on 14 carries in the first two quarters. That’s roughly three yards per carry.

The Lions’ ferocious defense impressed bison head coach Chris Klieman. He says he fully expected North Alabama to come in and hand NDSU a challenge.

“That’s a physical group up front,” Klieman said. “Defensive line I was really impressed with, created some problems for us running the football with a lot of stunts and twists they were doing and pressuring. I thought we were a little bit on our heels in the first half offensively and that’s a credit to them. We tell our guys all the time, we’re going to get everybody’s best shot and there’s no question that we got North Alabama’s best shot.”

NDSU is at home again next Saturday for its homecoming game against Delaware.