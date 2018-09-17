2019 Final Budget is Approved for Cass County: Totals Over $124 Million

FARGO, N.D. — The 2019 final budget for Cass County has been approved.

The plan totals just over $124 million with a raise on the maximum mill levy on county property.

The major increase in the amount levied and budgeted for the Capital Projects Fund is driven by two projects.

The first is the joint juvenile project with Clay County and the second is the Cass County Public Safety Communications Project.

“Point out that this is the first time in a long time I think that the county has raised you know because of our increased evaluation each year we’ve been able to lower amounts,” said Michael Montplaisir, the Cass County Auditor.

The joint juvenile project is estimated to cost $2.5 million next year and the public safety project could cost $15 million or more.